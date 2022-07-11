Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $219.79 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,148 shares of company stock worth $142,735,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.