Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $299.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.71. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $287.93 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

