Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lessened by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.