PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

