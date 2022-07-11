Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 184,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

