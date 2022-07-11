Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 572 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

