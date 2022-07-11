Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 135 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

MAR opened at $137.80 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

