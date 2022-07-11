New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $70,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

