Patron Partners LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

