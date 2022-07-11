New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 323 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $49,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $169.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.83. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

