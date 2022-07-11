Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.48 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

