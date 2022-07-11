Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 65,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

