Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $3.21 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,556,000 after buying an additional 1,031,132 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

