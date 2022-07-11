iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Winning Points Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,861 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.41 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

