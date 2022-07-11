AMI Asset Management Corp Has $3.96 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Upwork worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,997 shares of company stock worth $969,908. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $24.25 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

