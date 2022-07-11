Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 14,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $242.63 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average of $279.00.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

