Keel Point LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $98.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.