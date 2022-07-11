Keel Point LLC Purchases 122 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $129.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.