Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $330.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

