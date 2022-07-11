Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.23 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

