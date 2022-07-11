Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 45,743 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $57,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.86 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

