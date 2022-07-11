Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 677 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 491,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

