Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $321.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

