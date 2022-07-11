Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 3.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.09% of Linde worth $140,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Linde by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 39,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $273.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.83 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

