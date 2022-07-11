Potomac Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises accounts for about 2.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,571,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,838,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 394,971 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 600,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BW opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,572.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

