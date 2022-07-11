Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

