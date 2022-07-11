UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 7.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 23.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 482,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

