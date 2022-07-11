Potomac Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150,500 shares during the period. Intevac accounts for 1.8% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Intevac worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Intevac by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michele Klein acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $76,300. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

Intevac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

