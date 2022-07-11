Potomac Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,900 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. KVH Industries comprises about 4.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.03% of KVH Industries worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVHI opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

