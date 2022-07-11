Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.78 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

