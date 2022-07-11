Todd Asset Management LLC Has $33.58 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.94.

NYSE LYB opened at $87.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

