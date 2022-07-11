Todd Asset Management LLC Has $42.96 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 98,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

