BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $718.00 at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.20.

BlackRock stock opened at $619.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.55 and its 200-day moving average is $720.41. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

