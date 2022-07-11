Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 114 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

