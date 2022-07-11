Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,100 PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

