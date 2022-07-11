State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $74.50

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.
NYSE STT opened at $63.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $104.87.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in State Street by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in State Street by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in State Street by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.