State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $74.50

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.

NYSE STT opened at $63.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in State Street by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in State Street by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in State Street by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

