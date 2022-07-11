Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $145.87 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.