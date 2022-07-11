State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.03 on Monday. State Street has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

