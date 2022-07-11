State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.
Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.03 on Monday. State Street has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
