Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $97.69 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $128.41.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

