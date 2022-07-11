Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $200.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day moving average of $245.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

