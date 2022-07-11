Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 319 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $409.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.65 and its 200-day moving average is $532.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

