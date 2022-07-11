Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

