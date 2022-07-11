Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.41 on Monday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

