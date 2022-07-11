Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,195 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $155.61 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

