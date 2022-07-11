Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

