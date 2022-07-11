Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

