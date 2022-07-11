Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,465 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $430,368,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MetLife by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.