Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 146,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.08 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

