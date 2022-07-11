Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jul 11th, 2022

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,531,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,966,000 after buying an additional 86,577 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

KO stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

