L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $59,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $238.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

